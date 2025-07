Alertan por una peligrosa botella térmica que puede explotar: ya dejó ciegas a dos personas

#RECALL: @WalmartInc recalls 850,000 Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles due to serious impact and laceration hazards. Get a refund. CONTACT: Walmart toll-free at 800-925-6278 or https://t.co/xFjmSKGf18.



Details: https://t.co/22dgzcwTzz pic.twitter.com/kafbTdKObN