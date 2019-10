Announcement: #CallofDuty fans: Prepare for mobilization! #CODMobile is now live and free to play! Get the Call of Duty universe in the palms of your hands starting today!

More intel here: https://t.co/CyLNHO220C

Landing Site intel here: https://t.co/4fTHFts8sd pic.twitter.com/7gr9Lxx3iS