National Geographic dicta un curso de fotografía gratis

In December, Photo Camp Rishikesh students joined us from Ramana's Garden (@ramanasgarden), a safe home for at-risk youth, and the Good Shepherd Agricultural Mission (@indianorphanage), an orphanage in nearby Banbasa. In partnership with National Geographic’s #PlanetOrPlastic initiative and its “Sea to Source: Ganges” post-monsoon expedition, the students were encouraged to tell the story of plastic pollution in the Ganges River, including what the accumulation of plastic in the river means to them. Watch our Story to hear what they learned from their time at Photo Camp. Students were instructed by @natgeo photographers @paleyphoto and @sarahyltonphoto, @kirstenelstner, @insidenatgeo Explorer @malaikavaz, @indianorphanage’s @cliftonshipway, @ashimanarain, and Photo Camp alums @parwat_singh_ and @herecomesthepotato. Photo by: @ashimanarain #ExpeditionPlastic