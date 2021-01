Peligra el récord de audiencia de La Casa de Papel

#Bridgerton is Netflix's fifth biggest original series launch, projected to reach 63M+ households in the first 28 days, behind:



• 'The Witcher' — 76M

• 'Money Heist' S4 — 65M

• 'Stranger Things 3' — 64M

• 'Tiger King' — 64M



(via @netflix) pic.twitter.com/0oFUAvFuvN