Camila Mendes dejará a KJ Apa en Riverdale

View this post on Instagram

excited that i finally get to announce my partnership with @secretdeodorant to help introduce their new collection ✨secret with essential oils✨ they uncovered the most desired essential oil blends to create the perfect, most well-rounded scents. look at the way i’m smelling that deodorant. the sheer intimacy between me and that antiperspirant. can’t wait for you all to give it a luxurious sniff. #ad #allstrengthnosweat