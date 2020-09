El nocaut más raro de la historia: golpecito, convulsiones, drama y sospechas

Jermall Charlo retains his WBC Middleweight belt with a UD over Sergiy Derevyanchenko



Jermell Charlo is now the unified Light Middleweight Champion with a round 8 brutal KO of Jeison Rosario.

.#twincharlo #charlodoubleheader #charlotwins #showtimeboxing #showtimesports pic.twitter.com/VGnLtgfQ4g