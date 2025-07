Murieron dos nenas en un brutal accidente en Miami: una era nieta de Cris Morena

Embed - Miami Yacht Club on Instagram: "Miami Yacht Club Statement on Incident Involving Miami Youth Sailing Foundation Participants Miami, FL – July 28, 2025 The Miami Yacht Club can confirm that an incident occurred earlier today on the water involving youth participants of the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation. At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts. Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully. This is a developing situation, and we ask for understanding and patience as we verify information. Additional statements will be provided as soon as more confirmed details become available. For media inquiries, please contact: Emily Copeland Commodore Miami Yacht Club Phone: (305) 377-9877 Email: [email protected]