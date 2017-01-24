Oscar 2017: y los nominados son...

Luego de los Globos de Oro, que suelen funcionar como la antesala, y que terminaron consagrando a La La Land (se llevó siete estatuillas), la Academia de Hollywood hoy difunde la lista de nominados para la gran ceremonia del cine: los Oscar.
Más allá del musical protagonizado por Ryan Gosling, que en nuestro país se estrenará este jueves, Moonlight también se perfila como candidata. Para ver en Argentina la difícil historia de un chico afroamericano que vive en una zona conflictiva de Miami, habrá que esperar una semana más.
En un segundo pelotón -a priori, de La La Land y Moonlight saldrá el gran ganador- se ubican Silence, Arrival, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, entre otros. Pero claro, hasta aquí son puras especulaciones que, con las nominaciones de hoy, no harán más que aumentar hasta la noche del 26 de febrero, cuando se revele el misterio: qué película se llevará la estatuilla más preciada, la de los Oscar.
A continuación, la lista de los nominados:
Mejor Película:
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water
=============================
Actriz Protagónica:
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
=============================
Actor Protagónico:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Hanks, Sully
=============================
Actriz de Reparto:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
=============================
Actor de Reparto:
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
=============================
Dirección de Fotografía:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
=============================
Mezcla de Sonido:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
=============================
Efectos Visuales:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
=============================
Corto Documental:
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
=============================
Maquillaje y Peinado:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
=============================
Película Extranjera:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
=============================
Director:
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
=============================
Diseño de Vestuario:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
=============================
Corto Documental:
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
=============================
Canción Original:
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go, Moana