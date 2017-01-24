Oscar 2017: y los nominados son...

Luego de los Globos de Oro, que suelen funcionar como la antesala, y que terminaron consagrando a La La Land (se llevó siete estatuillas), la Academia de Hollywood hoy difunde la lista de nominados para la gran ceremonia del cine: los Oscar.

Más allá del musical protagonizado por Ryan Gosling, que en nuestro país se estrenará este jueves, Moonlight también se perfila como candidata. Para ver en Argentina la difícil historia de un chico afroamericano que vive en una zona conflictiva de Miami, habrá que esperar una semana más.

En un segundo pelotón -a priori, de La La Land y Moonlight saldrá el gran ganador- se ubican Silence, Arrival, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, entre otros. Pero claro, hasta aquí son puras especulaciones que, con las nominaciones de hoy, no harán más que aumentar hasta la noche del 26 de febrero, cuando se revele el misterio: qué película se llevará la estatuilla más preciada, la de los Oscar.

A continuación, la lista de los nominados:

Mejor Película:

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

=============================

Actriz Protagónica:

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

=============================

Actor Protagónico:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

=============================

Actriz de Reparto:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

=============================

Actor de Reparto:

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

=============================

Dirección de Fotografía:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

=============================

Mezcla de Sonido:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

=============================

Efectos Visuales:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

=============================

Corto Documental:

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

=============================

Maquillaje y Peinado:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

=============================

Película Extranjera:

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

=============================

Director:

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

=============================

Diseño de Vestuario:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

=============================

Corto Documental:

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

=============================

Canción Original:

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go, Moana