Murió la persona más longeva del mundo: ¿Cuántos años tenía?

The Gerontology Research Group (GRG) is saddened to report the passing of Maria Branyas Morera (1907-2024), World’s Oldest Person, at the age of 117 years, 169 days. Her age and status were scientifically validated by GRG and GWR. May she Rest in Peace.https://t.co/rtHzuKoMMD pic.twitter.com/7dK5YIzOJV