Johnny Depp perdió el juicio contra The Sun, que lo llamó "golpeador de esposas"

✔️Winona Ryder defends Johnny

✔️Penelope Cruz defends Johnny

✔️

Javier Bardem defends Johnny

✔️Paul Bettany defends Johnny

✔️Mark Rylance defends Johnny

Lots of Johnny Depp's co-stars defend him.

BTW, are there any Amber's co-stars who defend her?#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/uFEfj38MFl