Las nominaciones al Emmy preparan el escenario para una ceremonia sin precedentes
Watchmen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark y Succession se imponen como las series favoritas de la premiación que, por la pandemia, será virtual.
La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes desde Los Ángeles las nominaciones para la 72° edición de los Emmy, cuya gala de entrega sigue programada para el 20 de septiembre en un formato virtual que ni el propio anfitrión, Jimmy Kimmel, sabe cómo se adaptará a los tiempos de pandemia de coronavirus.
La miniserie de HBO Watchmen lideró con 26 las nominaciones por delante de The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel de Amazon, que logró 20 postulaciones, seguida por Ozark y Succession, que se anotaron cada una 18 candidaturas.
Por segunda vez, Netflix fue la plataforma de streaming más nominada con 160 postulaciones, superando así a HBO que obtuvo 107.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
DRAMA
Mejor Serie
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Killing Eve
Mejor Actriz
- Jennifer Aniston - The morning show
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor Actor
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown - This is us
- Steve Carell - The morning show
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Mejor Dirección
- Benjamin Caron - The Crown
- Jessica Hobbs - The Crown
- Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland
- Mimi Leder - The Morning Show
- Alik Sakharov - Ozark
- Ben Semanoff - Ozark
- Andrij Parekh - Succession
- Mark Mylod - Succession
Mejor Guión
- Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul
- Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul
- Peter Morgan - The Crown
- Chris Mundy - Ozark
- John Shiban - Ozark
- Miki Johnson - Ozark
- Jesse Armstrong - Succession
COMEDIA
Mejor Serie
- Curb your enthusiasm
- Dead to me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What we do in the shadows
Mejor Actriz
- Christina Applegate - Dead to me
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Linda Cardellini - Dead to me
- Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Mejor Actor
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Don Cheadle - Black Monday on Showtie
- Ted Danson - The Good Place
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Betty Gilpin - GLOW
- D’ Arcy Carden - The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji - Insecure
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Marin Hinkle - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
- Anny Murphy - Schitt’s Creek
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson - The Good Place
- Alan Arkin - The Komisky Method
- Sterling K. Brown - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mahershala Ali - Ramy
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Mejor Dirección
- Matt Shakman - The Great
- Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Daniel Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Gail Mancuso - Modern Family
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy
- Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek
- James Burrows - Will & Grace
Mejor Guión
- Michael Schur - The Good Place
- Tony McNamara - The Great
- Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek
- David West Read - Schitt’s Creek
- Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil - What we do in the shadows
- Paul Simms - What we do in the shadows
- Stefani Robinson - What we do in the shadows
SERIE LIMITADA Y TELEFILMES
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Mejor Película para Televisión
- American Son - Netflix
- Bad Education - HBO
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: these old bones - Netflix
- El Camino: a Breaking Bad movie - Netflix
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The reverend - Netflix
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett - Mrs America
- Shira Hass - Unorthodox
- Regina King - Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer - Self Made
- Kerry Washington - Little fires everywhere
Mejor Actor
- Jeremy Irons - Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman - Bad Education
- Paul Mescal - Normal People
- Jeremy Pope - Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo - I know this much is true
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Holland Taylor - Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba - Mrs America
- Margo Martindale - Mrs America
- Tracey Ullman - Mrs America
- Toni Collette - Unbelievable
- Jean Smart - Watchmen
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
- Jim Parsons - Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Yahya Abdul Mateen II - Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo - Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr. - Watchmen
Mejor Dirección
- Lynn Shelton - Little Fires Everywhere
- Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People
- Maria Schrader - Unorthodox
- Nicole Kassell - Watchmen
- Steph Green - Watchmen
- Stephen Williams - Watchmen
Mejor Guión
- Tanya Barfield - Mrs America
- Sally Rooney y Alice Birch - Normal People
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon y Ayelet Waldman - Unbelievable
- Anna Winger - Unorthodox
- Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson - Watchmen
VARIEDADES
Mejor Reality Show
- The masked singer
- Nailed it!
- RuPaul Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor Programa de conversación
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Programa de Sketches
- A black lady sketch show
- Drunk history
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor Dirección en programa de variedades
- Dime Davis - A Black Lady Sketch Show
- David Paul Meyer - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Christopher Werner - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Jim Hoskinson - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live
- Linda Mendoza - Tiffany Haddish Presents
Mejor Guión en programa de variedades
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full frontal with Samantha Bee
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late show with Stephen Colbert
