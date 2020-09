Los hinchas de Wuhan fueron a la cancha después de 280 días

Through goals from Cederic Bakambu &Zhang Yuning, Beijing Guoan took an 2:0 lead. When it seems to be an easy win, Leo Baptistão & Jean Evrard Kouassi scored within 3 mins to equalize for Wuhan Zall. Kim Min-jae failed to mark Jean Evrard Kouassi, who scored the 2:2 equalizer. pic.twitter.com/d1gXqbFt6s