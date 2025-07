Un influencer tiró a su hijo por un acantilado para enseñarle una lección y encendió la polémica en las redes

Embed - Garrett Gee on Instagram: "This is NOT parental advice. This is NOT something I advise you try. Also, this is NOT something we’ve done with all of our kids. Each kid is quite different so the way we parent, discipline, and teach HOW TO CLIFF JUMP is quite different :) For sure 1st priority is safety. 2nd is learning that YOU CAN DO HARD THINGS. 3rd is HAVE FUN :) Well speaking of the top priority, safety..We took our youngest Cali to a cliff height that we knew he would be safe. Really the biggest danger would be if he hesitated, didn’t jump far out, and fell down the cliff side. So to be extra safe, because he wanted to jump but was not feeling confident.. I threw him. Eventually a baby eagle needs to leave the nest..or be tossed out of the nest ;) and learn HE CAN FLY! But warning : teaching your kids to be brave starts to backfire when they become older and begin jumping from heights that you don’t even dare!! /// BE SAFE OUT THERE! YOU CAN DO HARD THINGS! HAVE FUN! - @thebucketlistfamily"

