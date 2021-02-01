Netflix: conoce la lista de series que saldrán del catálogo

Durante este segundo mes del año 2021 un grupo importante de series y de películas que saldrán del catálogo de la plataforma de Netflix.
Llegó Febrero y con él una serie de cambio dentro del catálogo de películas y series que Netflix tiene disponible para sus suscriptores. Es así como en este segundo mes del año 2021 un grupo importante de series y de películas que saldrán del catálogo de la plataforma de streaming.
De acuerdo con reportes de la prensa especializada, el catálogo inmenso de Netflix cambia, entre otras cosas, porque las licencias caducan o, simplemente, se pierden derechos.
A continuación te dejamos la extensa lista de series y películas que abandonarán el catálogo de Netflix:
- Power Rangers Mystic Force
- Power Rangers: Megaforce
- Power Rangers Samurai
- Power Rangers Super Samurai
- Power Rangers Dino Thunder
- Power Rangers SPD
- Power Rangers Dino Charge
- Power Rangers Dino Super Charge
- Power Rangers Jungle Fury
- Power Rangers Ninja Storm
- Power Rangers Super Megaforce
- Power Rangers Wild Force
- Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas
- Power Rangers RPM
- Power Rangers in Space
- Power Rangers Operation Overdrive
- Power Rangers Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers
- Power Rangers Time Force
- Power Rangers Zeo
- Power Rangers Turbo
- Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
- Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Roboknight Before Christmas
- Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits
- Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue
- Power Rangers Samurai: Party Monsters
- Power Rangers Samurai: Christmas Together, Friends Forever
- Power Rangers Samurai: Trickster Treat
- Power Rangers, Nostalgia TV
- Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers
- V.R. Troopers
- Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation
- La última fiesta
- Pablo Escobar: El patrón del mal
- Maroon
- All Hallows Eve
- National Parks Adventure
- Mortified Nation
- Emo the Musical
- Annabelle Hooper and the Ghost of Nantucket
- Leo and Tig
- Total Drama
- 5 Flights Up
- Big Bad Beetleborgs
- Heal
- Have you seen the listers?
- My Travel Buddy
- Among Family
- You're Everything tom Me
- The Bye Bye Man
- Superman Returns
- Valentine's Day
- The Heartbreak Kid
- 99 Homes
- The Cave
- Children who chase lost voices
- The Core
- Cold War
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Footloose
- Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Green Mile
- Grease
- Good Burger
- Joe
- Wolf Warrior
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
- The Substitute
- R2B: Return to Base
- Sleight
- Sao du
- The Saint
- Now you see me
- No good deed
- Music and Lyrics
- A most violent year
- Mississippi Grind
- The Mask
- Man of Steel
- Magic Mike XXL
- Love Story
- The Looming Storm
- Fireworks
- French Dirty
- OCTB
- Kidnap
- Tiensin Mystic
- The Mortified Guide
- Brave Miss World
- Diabolik Lovers
- Falsa identidad
- The Kindness Diaries
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso
