Dos expulsados y el reclamo por un penal: River quedó fuera ante Inter con polémica

BASTONI SEALS IT!



Alessandro Bastoni steps up and puts the match to bed for @Inter!



They're leading their group and advancing to the R16



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/QXE1tW5pKP