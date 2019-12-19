Qué vehículos de alta gama serán alcanzados por el nuevo impuesto

"Estamos calculando los modelos afectados en cada marca; el impuesto es de 20%, pero como es un cálculo matemático, por el Impuesto Interno en la escala inferior representa un 25% y en la escala superior, para los de $ 2,4 millones a salida de fábrica, representa el 35% y podría llevar su valor al 54%", dijo el titular de Acara.
Salomé agregó que "es un número muy alto, pero es coyuntural y sobre todo atenta contra la línea de vehículos premium, de alta gama, ya que la cantidad de autos que superan esas cifras de las marcas generalistas son muy pocos".
El empresario, por otra parte, resaltó la importancia del plan estratégico presentado para la cadena de valor automotriz con perspectiva 2030, que permitirá "retomar la senda del crecimiento y el desarrollo".
"La caída de estos dos últimos años, precisó Salomé, fue monumental: pasamos de 900 mil autos patentados en 2017 a 800 mil en 2018 y este año vamos a terminar en unos 460 mil vehículos patentados".
Algunos aspectos del proyecto
En un comunicado, Acara destacó que, en el proyecto enviado al Congreso, los impuestos internos aplican solamente para automóviles, quedando exceptuadas los vehículos utilitarios, entre ellos las pick ups.
Además detalló que quedan exentos del gravamen los automotores cuyo precio de venta a concesionarios sin considerar impuesto ni margen, sea igual o inferior a $1.300.000.
Respecto de las alícuotas precisó que las fija en el 20%, cuya tasa efectiva es del 25%, para los autos cuyo valor de venta a concesionarios sea superior a $1.300.000 e inferior a $2.400.000 y del 35%, cuya tasa efectiva es del 54%, para los autos cuyo valor de venta a concesionarios sea superior $2.400.000.
Además aclara que sube la tasa de estadística del 2,5% al 3% para importaciones, por lo cual ahora alcanza también a las piezas temporarias que luego se exportan como unidades, que pueden originar al prorratear los costos un aumento en los precios locales.
Se incorpora un 5% en el proyecto de ley como impuesto a las exportaciones industriales, a potestad del Gobierno, en lugar de los 3 pesos fijos anteriores.
Cuál es el listado de autos que alcanzará la medida
Audi
- AUDI A1
- AUDI A1
- AUDI A3
- AUDI A3
- AUDI A3
- AUDI A3
- AUDI A3 SEDAN
- AUDI A3 SEDAN
- AUDI A3 SEDAN
- AUDI A3 SEDAN
- AUDI A4
- AUDI A4
- AUDI A4
- AUDI A4 ALLROAD
- AUDI A5
- AUDI A5
- AUDI A5 COUPE
- AUDI A5 COUPE
- AUDI A6
- AUDI A6 SW
- AUDI A7
- AUDI Q2
- AUDI Q2
- AUDI Q3
- AUDI Q3
- AUDI Q3
- AUDI Q5
- AUDI Q5
- AUDI Q5
- AUDI Q7
- AUDI Q7
- AUDI R8
- AUDI R8
- AUDI RS3
- AUDI RS3
- AUDI RS5
- AUDI S3 SEDAN
- AUDI S3 SPORTBACK
- AUDI S4 SEDAN
- AUDI S5 COUPE
- AUDI S5 SPORTBACK
- AUDI TT
- AUDI TT
- AUDI TT
BMW
- BMW SERIE 1
- BMW SERIE 1
- BMW SERIE 1
- BMW SERIE 1
- BMW SERIE 2 CABRIO
- BMW SERIE 2 CABRIO
- BMW SERIE 2 COUPE
- BMW SERIE 2 COUPE
- BMW SERIE 3 SEDAN
- BMW SERIE 3 SEDAN
- BMW SERIE 3 SEDAN
- BMW SERIE 3 SEDAN
- BMW SERIE 3 SEDAN
- BMW SERIE 4 CABRIO
- BMW SERIE 4 COUPE
- BMW SERIE 4 COUPE
- BMW SERIE 4 GRAN COUPE
- BMW SERIE 4 GRAN COUPE
- BMW SERIE 5
- BMW SERIE 5
- BMW SERIE 7
- BMW SERIE 8
- BMW SERIE M
- BMW SERIE M
- BMW SERIE M
- BMW SERIE M
- BMW SERIE M
- BMW X1
- BMW X1
- BMW X1
- BMW X2
- BMW X2
- BMW X3
- BMW X3
- BMW X4
- BMW X4
- BMW X4
- BMW X4
- BMW X4
- BMW X5
- BMW X5
- BMW X5
- BMW X5
- BMW X6
- BMW X6
- BMW Z4
Chevrolet
- CHEVROLET CAMARO 6.2 N AT Six Coupe SS 2P - Gama 2018
- CHEVROLET CAMARO CABRIO 6.2 N AT Six Cabrio SS 2P - Gama 2018
- CHEVROLET CRUZE II HATCHBACK1.4 N T AT LTZ Plus 5P - Gama 2019
- CHEVROLET CRUZE II HATCHBACK1.4 N T AT Premier II 5P - Gama 2020
- CHEVROLET CRUZE II SEDAN1.4 N AT Premier II 4P - Gama 2020
- CHEVROLET CRUZE II SEDAN1.4 N T AT LTZ Plus 4P - Gama 2019
- CHEVROLET EQUINOX1.5 N AT 4X4 Premier 5P - Gama 2019
- CHEVROLET TRACKER 1.8 N AT 4X4 LTZ Premier Plus 5P - Gama 2019
- CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER2.8 D AT 4X4 CTDI LTZ 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
Citroen
- CITROEN NUEVO C4 SPACETOURER1.6 D 6MT Rip Curl 5P - Gama 2019
- CITROEN NUEVO C4 SPACETOURER1.6 N THP 6AT Rip Curl 5P - Gama 2019
- CITROEN NUEVO GRAND C4 SPACETOURER1.6 D HDi 6MT Shine 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
- CITROEN NUEVO GRAND C4 SPACETOURER1.6 N THP 6AT Shine 7AS 5P - Gama 2020 - (Validando Equipo)
- CITROEN SPACETOURER 2.0 D AT6 HDI Feel Pack 8AS 2PL 5P - Gama 2018
- DS DS 3 CROSSBACK1.2 N T 8AT 4X2 Pure Tech Be Chic 5P - Gama 2020
- DS DS 3 CROSSBACK1.2 N T 8AT 4X2 Pure Tech Grand Chic Chic 5P - Gama 2020
- DS DS 3 CROSSBACK1.2 N T 8AT 4X2 Pure Tech So Chic 5P - Gama 2020
- DS DS 71.6 N T AT6 4X2 PureTech Performance Line 5P - Gama 2020
- DS DS 72.0 D T AT8 4X2 Crossback Grand Chic 5P - Gama 2020
- DS DS 72.0 D T AT8 4X2 Crossback Grand Chic Pack Opera 5P - Gama 2020
- DS DS 72.0 D T AT8 4X2 Crossback So Chic 5P - Gama 2020
Fiat
- FIAT 500 X1.4 N AT 4X4 Cross Plus 5P - Gama 2018
Ford
- FORD KUGA2.0 N 6AT 4X2 GTDI Ecoobost SEL 5P - Gama 2019
- FORD KUGA2.0 N 6AT 4X4 GTDI Ecoobost SEL 5P - Gama 2019
- FORD KUGA2.0 N 6AT 4X4 GTDI Ecoobost Titanium 5P - Gama 2019
- FORD MONDEO2.0 N AT GTDI Ecoboost SEL 4P - Gama 2019
- FORD MONDEO2.0 N AT GTDI Ecoboost Titanium 4P - Gama 2019
- FORD MONDEO VIGNALE 2.0 H CVT Vignale 4P - Gama 2019
- FORD MUSTANG5.0 N AT V8 GT 2P - Gama 2020
- FORD NUEVA ECOSPORT1.5 N AT 4X2 Titanium 5P - Gama 2020.5
- FORD NUEVA ECOSPORT2.0 N AT 4X2 GDI Titanium 5P - Gama 2020.5
- FORD NUEVA ECOSPORT2.0 N AT 4X4 GDI FreeStyle 5P - Gama 2020.5
- FORD NUEVA ECOSPORT2.0 N AT 4X4 Storm 5P - Gama 2020.5
Honda
- HONDA ACCORD2.0 N AT EXT 4P - Gama 2019
- HONDA CIVIC1.5 N CVT EX-T 4P - Gama 2017
- HONDA CRV1.5 N CVT 4X4 EXT AWD 5P - Gama 2018
- HONDA HR-V1.8 N CVT 4X2 EX-L 5P - Gama 2020
Hyundai
- HYUNDAI CRETA1.6 N AT 4X2 GL Connect 5P - Gama 2017
- HYUNDAI CRETA1.6 N MT 4X2 GL Connect 5P - Gama 2017
- HYUNDAI GRAND SANTA FE2.2 D 6AT 4X4 CRDi GLS +GPS 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- HYUNDAI GRAND SANTA FE2.2 D 6AT 4X4 CRDi GLS Full Premium + GPS 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- HYUNDAI GRAND SANTA FE3.3 N 6AT 4X4 GLS +GPS 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- HYUNDAI GRAND SANTA FE3.3 N 6AT 4X4 GLS Full Premium + GPS 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- HYUNDAI H12.5 D TDI 5AT Full Premium 12AS 2PL 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI H12.5 D TDI 6MT Full Premium 12AS 2PL 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI IONIQ1.6 H DSG 5P - Gama 2020
- HYUNDAI KONA1.6 N DSG 4X2 Turbo GDI DCT Safety+ 2WD 5P - Gama 2020
- HYUNDAI KONA1.6 N DSG 4X4 Turbo GDI DCT Safety+ 4WD 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI KONA1.6 N DSG 4X4 Turbo GDI DCT Ultimate 4WD 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI SANTA FE2.2 D 8AT 4X4 GLS CRDi 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI SANTA FE2.4 N 6AT 4X2 GL 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI TUCSON1.6 N DSG 4X4 Turbo-GDI DCT Premium 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI TUCSON2.0 D AT 4X4 Full Premium 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI TUCSON2.0 N AT 4X2 Con Techo 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI TUCSON2.0 N AT 4X2 Style 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI TUCSON2.0 N AT 4X4 Full Premium 5P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI VELOSTER1.6 N DSG Ultimate 4P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI VELOSTER1.6 N MT Sport 4P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI VELOSTER2.0 N AT Tech 4P - Gama 2019
- HYUNDAI VELOSTER2.0 N T MT N 4P - Gama 2019
Jeep Cherokee
- JEEP CHEROKEE3.2 N V6 AT9 4X4 Trailhawk 5P - Gama 2019
- JEEP COMPASS2.4 N 6AT 4X2 Longitude 5P - Gama 2020
- JEEP COMPASS2.4 N 6AT 4X2 Sport 5P - Gama 2020
- JEEP COMPASS2.4 N 6MT 4X2 Sport 5P - Gama 2020
- JEEP COMPASS2.4 N 9AT 4X4 Limited Plus 5P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- JEEP COMPASS2.4 N 9AT 4X4 Longitude Plus 5P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE3.6 N AT 4X4 Limited ATX 5P - Gama 2019
- JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE3.6 N AT 4X4 Overland ATX 5P - Gama 2019
- JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE6.4 N AT 4X4 SRT ATX 5P - Gama 2019
- JEEP RENEGADE2.0 D 9AT 4x4 Trailhawk 5P - Gama 2020
- JEEP WRANGLER3.6 N AT 4X4 Rubicon Dual Top 5P - Gama 2019
- JEEP WRANGLER3.6 N AT 4X4 Sport Hard Top 5P - Gama 2019
- JEEP WRANGLER3.6 N AT 4X4 Sport Unlimited Dual Top 5P - Gama 2019
Kia
- KIA CARNIVAL2.2 D AT CDRI 11AS 2PL 5P - Gama 2019
- KIA CARNIVAL2.2 D AT Premium 11AS 2PL 5P - Gama 2019
- KIA CARNIVAL2.2 D AT Premium C/Techo 11AS 2PL 5P - Gama 2019
- KIA CERATO HATCHBACK2.0 N AT SX 5P - Gama 2018
- KIA CERATO SEDAN2.0 N AT SX 4P - Gama 2018
- KIA SORENTO2.2 D AT CRDI 4X4 EX 5P - Gama 2018
- KIA SORENTO2.2 D CRDI 8AT 4X2 EX 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- KIA SORENTO2.2 D CRDI 8AT 4X4 EX GT 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- KIA SORENTO2.4 N 6AT 4X2 EX 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- KIA SOUL1.6 N 5AT New EX Premium 5P - Gama 2017
- KIA SPORTAGE2.0 D AT 4X2 CDRi EX 5P - Gama 2019
- KIA SPORTAGE2.0 D AT 4X4 GT Line EX 5P - Gama 2019
- KIA SPORTAGE2.0 N AT 4X2 EX 5P - Gama 2019
- KIA SPORTAGE2.0 N AT 4X2 EX Premium 5P - Gama 2019
- KIA SPORTAGE2.0 N AT 4X4 EX 5P - Gama 2019
Mercedes Benz
- M. BENZ CLASE A1.3 N DSG A 200 Progressive 5P - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE A1.3 N DSG A 200 Style 5P - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE A2.0 N DSG A 250 AMG-Line 5P - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE A SEDAN1.3 N DSG A 200 Progressive 4P - Gama 2020
- M. BENZ CLASE A SEDAN1.3 N DSG A 200 Style 4P - Gama 2020
- M. BENZ CLASE A SEDAN2.0 N DSG A 250 AMG-Line 4P - Gama 2020
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG3.0 N AT 4X4 C 43 AMG 4Matic V6 2P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG3.0 N AT 4X4 C 43 AMG 4Matic V6 4P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG3.0 N AT 4X4 GLC 43 AMG V6 CPE 5P - Gama 2016
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG3.0 N AT 4X4 GLC 43 AMG V6 SUV 5P - Gama 2016
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG4.0 N 7AT 4X2 GT-R 2P - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG4.0 N DSG 4X2 GT 63 S 4P - Gama 2019 (Validando Equipo)
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG4.0 N DSG 4X4 E 63 S 4Matic V8 4P - Gama 2018
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG4.0 N DSG 4X4 GTc AMG V8 2P Cabrio - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG4.0 N DSG 4X4 GTs AMG V8 2P - Gama 2016
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG5.5 N AT SL 63 AMG 2P Cabrio - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE AMG6.0 N DSG 4X4 GLE 63 S AMG V8 CPE 5P - Gama 2016
- M. BENZ CLASE B1.3 N DSG B 200 Progressive 5P - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE B1.3 N DSG B 200 Style 5P - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE C COUPE2.0 N DSG 4X2 C 300 City 2P - Gama 2018
- M. BENZ CLASE C SEDAN2.0 N DSG 4X2 C 200 Avantgarde FL "Techo Panoramico" 4P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- M. BENZ CLASE C SEDAN2.0 N DSG 4X2 C 200 Avantgarde FL 4P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- M. BENZ CLASE C SEDAN2.0 N DSG 4X2 C 250 AMG-Line 4P - Gama 2017
- M. BENZ CLASE CLA1.6 N AT Urban 4P - Gama 2018
- M. BENZ CLASE CLA1.6 N AT Urban C/Camara 4P - Gama 2018
- M. BENZ CLASE E ESTATE 2.0 D AT 4x4 220 All Terrain AWD 5P - Gama 2019
- M. BENZ CLASE GLA1.6 N DSG 4X2 GLA 200 Urban (Ne) 5P - Gama 2018
- M. BENZ CLASE GLA2.0 N DSG 4X4 GLA 250 4Matic 5P - Gama 2014
- M. BENZ CLASE GLC 2.0 H AT 4X4 GLC 350 e 4Matic 5P - Gama 2018
- M. BENZ CLASE GLC 2.0 N DSG 4X4 GLC 300 SUV 5P (NE) - Gama 2019 (Validando Equipo)
- M. BENZ CLASE GLC COUPE2.0 N DSG 4X4 GLC 300 CPE 5P - Gama 2017
- M. BENZ CLASE GLE3.0 N DSG 4X4 GLE 4Matic V6 5P - Gama 2018 (Validando Equipo)
- M. BENZ CLASE GLE COUPE3.0 N DSG 4X4 GLE 400 4Matic V6 CPE 5P - Gama 2016
- M. BENZ CLASE GLS4.7 N AT 4X4 GLS 500 4Matic AMG-Line 7AS 5P - Gama 2017
- M. BENZ VITO2.0 N AT 121 Tourer 8AS 1PL 4P - Gama 2018
Nissan
- NISSAN LEAFE Eléctrico (40 KW) CVT Tekna 5P - Gama 2019
- NISSAN MURANO3.5 N V6 CVT 4X4 Exclusive AWD 5P - Gama 2018
- NISSAN XTRAIL2.5 N CVT 4X4 Exclusive 5P - Gama 2019
Peugeot
- PEUGEOT 30081.6 N AT Allure THP "TPV" 5P - Gama 2019
- PEUGEOT 30081.6 N AT Allure THP 5P - Gama 2019
- PEUGEOT 30081.6 N AT GT Line THP 5P - Gama 2019
- PEUGEOT 30082.0 D AT GT Line HDI 5P - Gama 2019
- PEUGEOT 3081.6 D 6MT Feline 5P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- PEUGEOT 3081.6 N 6AT THP Feline Tiptronic 5P - Gama 2020 (Validando Equipo)
- PEUGEOT 308S1.6 N AT Allure Plus 5P - Gama 2019 (Preventa)
- PEUGEOT 308S1.6 N AT GT 5P - Gama 2019 (Preventa)
- PEUGEOT 50081.6 N AT 4X2 Allure Plus THP Tiptronic 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
- PEUGEOT 50081.6 N AT 4X2 Allure Tiptronic 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
- PEUGEOT 50082.0 D AT 4X2 Allure Plus HDI Tiptronic 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
Renault
- RENAULT CAPTUR1.6 N CVT 4X2 SL Bose 5P - Gama 2020
- RENAULT KOLEOS II2.5 N CVT 4X4 Intens 5P - Gama 2018
Toyota
- TOYOTA 862.0 N AT GT 2P - Gama 2019
- TOYOTA 862.0 N MT FT 2P - Gama 2019
- TOYOTA 862.0 N MT GT 2P - Gama 2019
- TOYOTA CAMRY2.5 N 6AT L4 4P - Gama 2018
- TOYOTA CAMRY3.5 N 8AT V6 4P - Gama 2018
- TOYOTA COROLLA1.8 H e-CVT SEG 4P - Gama 2020
- TOYOTA COROLLA2.0 N CVT SEG 4P - Gama 2020
- TOYOTA INNOVA2.7 N 6AT SRV 8AS 5P - Gama 2018
- TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 2004.5 D AT 4X4 V8 D4-D 8AS 5P - Gama 2017
- TOYOTA LAND CRUISER PRADO4.0 N AT 4X4 V6 TX-L 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- TOYOTA LAND CRUISER PRADO4.0 N AT 4X4 V6 VX 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- TOYOTA PRIUS1.8 HV CVT 5P - Gama 2019
- TOYOTA RAV42.5 H CVT 4X2 Limited 5P - Gama 2020
- TOYOTA RAV42.5 H CVT 4X2 XLE 5P - Gama 2020
- TOYOTA RAV42.5 H CVT 4X4 Limited AWD 5P - Gama 2020
- TOYOTA SW42.8 D AT 4X4 SR 5AS 5P - Gama 2020
- TOYOTA SW42.8 D AT 4X4 SRX 7AS 5P - Gama 2020
- TOYOTA SW42.8 D MT 4X4 SRX 7AS 5P - Gama 2020
Volkswagen
- VW NUEVO GOLF1.4 N TSI Highline DSG 5P - Gama 2018
- VW NUEVO GOLF GTI2.0 N TSI GTI DSG 5P - Gama 2018
- VW NUEVO GOLF VARIANT1.4 N TSI DSG Highline 5P - Gama 2018
- VW PASSAT2.0 N TSI DSG Highline 4P - Gama 2017
- VW PASSAT2.0 N TSI DSG R-Line 4P - Gama 2017
- VW SCIROCCO2.0 N TSI DSG GTS 3P - Gama 2016
- VW T-CROSS1.6 N AT 4X2 Hero 5P - Gama 2020
- VW T-CROSS1.6 N AT 4X2 Highline 5P - Gama 2020
- VW T-CROSS1.6 N AT 4X2 Style Edition 5P - Gama 2020
- VW THE BEETLE2.0 N TSI Sport Cabrio DSG 2P - Gama 2017
- VW THE BEETLE2.0 N TSI Sport DSG 3P - Gama 2017
- VW TIGUAN1.4 N TSI DSG6 4X2 Allspace Trendline 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
- VW TIGUAN2.0 D TDI DSG7 4X4 Highline 7AS 5P - Gama 2019
- VW TIGUAN2.0 N TSI DSG7 4X4 Allspace Comfortline 7AS 5P - Gama 2018
- VW TOUAREG3.0 D V6 AT 4X4 TDI 4Motion Tip 5P - Gama 2020 (validando equipo)
- VW VENTO1.4 N TSI AT Highline Tiptronic 4P - Gama 2019
- VW VENTO2.0 N TSI DSG6 GLI 4P - Gama 2019 (validando equipo)